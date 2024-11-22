Dynabook unveils a laptop that weighs less than 1Kg with a feature I couldn't find anywhere else: a replaceable battery

Dynabook X8/Y and X6/Y powered by Intel Core processors

Features self-replaceable battery system, extending battery lifespan

Lightweight, durable design with MIL-SPEC standards; 26-hour battery life

Dynabook has introduced two new models to its premium laptop lineup, both powered by Intel’s 13th-generation Core P processors.

The X8/Y is equipped with the Intel Core i7-1360P, while the X6/Y features the Intel Core i5-1340P.

Weighing approximately 937 grams, the laptops are designed for portability while also meeting MIL-SPEC standards, featuring a magnesium alloy body. JEITA 3.0 testing estimates battery life at up to 26 hours, and there's the option for users to swap in a new battery when performance declines.

Microsoft productivity software included

Both laptops offer a self-replaceable battery system, allowing users to change the battery as needed. Battery performance naturally drops over time, especially with extensive use and frequent charging, so Dynabook has designed an easy-to-replace battery setup that involves removing two screws on the battery cover and inserting the replacement.

Dynabook aims to minimize the need for battery replacements, as the X-series laptops are configured to "Auto mode" by default. This mode adjusts charging between "100% charge mode" and "80% charge mode" based on usage patterns to preserve battery life, especially when the device is frequently plugged in.

The X8/Y and X6/Y both come with 16GB LPDDR5 memory and a 512GB PCIe SSD. They feature a 13.3-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1920x1080, and the screen can open to a full 180 degrees.

The Dynabook X series includes productivity tools such as PC Transfer Navigator 2 for data migration, Dynabook Smartphone Connection, and Dynabook Color Adjustment Utility for display customization.

Additional features like AI noise cancellation and a one-touch microphone mute support online meetings, and Microsoft Office Home & Business 2024 is included with both models. A one-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription is also provided, offering 100GB of OneDrive storage and ad-free Outlook mail.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, gigabit Ethernet, USB Type-A, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, HDMI, a microSD slot, and fingerprint recognition.

Available in Dark Tech Blue and Dark Tech Silver, the X8/Y is expected to retail in the mid-270,000 yen range (around $1,800), while the X6/Y will set you back around 250,000 yen (approximately $1,650).