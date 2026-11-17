Report finds 67% of Brits want an alternative AI provision in case a foreign platform becomes a security risk

Switching AI providers is seen as a simple proposal, and one that should be available without working it out after a problem emerges

Netcompany report also found 72% want the UK government to protect the country from overseas data disruption

AI provision and the ownership of data services are a concern for Brits, with digital sovereignty and national security matters surfaced by a new survey from Netcompany which found over two-thrids (69%) believe digital sovereignty should be considered a national security issue.

While the majority are in favor of taking digital matters seriously, however, only 10% believe the UK should be technologically self-sufficient. Rather, a contingencies are desired, a plan B that everyone can switch to when a foreign provider becomes compromised or disreputable.

What control foreign governments – like the USA or China – have over Brits’ data is one of the main worries expressed in the survey, with 73% concerned over political tensions causing restricted access to technology and services.

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Choice, not walls

While some of the views expressed may not be wholly compatible with the realities of who owns and controls AI cloud services, the results nevertheless highlight how Britons view national infrastructure.

As Richard Davies, UK Country Managing Partner at Netcompany, notes, “Digital sovereignty should be about choice, not walls. Britain does not need to retreat from the global technology market or build everything itself. It needs the transparency and flexibility to avoid becoming dependent on any one supplier, company or country.”

Ensuring that data security is treated as a national security issue seems to be something that the public desire, according to the survey. ”That’s a fair ask of government and of every supplier, including us,” says Davies.

“As a business working on services from HMRC to the NHS, we know that a resilient digital state needs openness about who supplies it, open competition, a broad supplier base and systems that can be changed without bringing essential services to a halt.”

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Capability and control

Public sentiment on IT procurement and contracts also seems to have developed some strong ideas, with 73% feeling that the British government should be aware of how to replace a critical provider before a major contract agreement, and 72% demanding a long-term strategy for digital dependency.

TechUK’s Chief Executive Officer Julian David OBE said: “The UK’s strength as a tech nation comes from being open to the best technology and talent from around the world, and the public clearly understands that. What people are asking for is confidence: knowing who supplies the systems behind our public services, being able to change course if needed, and having a clear plan for when something goes wrong.”

His view is that capability and control are what matters, rather than where a supplier is headquartered. Whether this will be reflected in future surveys on digital sovereignty will depend on how industry and government deliver resilient data provision.

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