China’s trade-in program generated 502.94 billion yuan (~$74 billion) in sales

Nearly 70 million purchases were supported through subsidy-driven incentives

Digital products accounted for the largest share of units sold

China has released new figures for its government-backed consumer goods trade-in initiative, and the numbers are substantial.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, as of April 12, 2026, the scheme had generated total sales of 502.94 billion yuan (~$74 billion) and benefited nearly 69.78 million individual purchases.

Within these totals, digital and smart products accounted for 41.08 million units sold, producing 122.41 billion yuan (~$18 billion) in revenue.

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Trade-in for home appliances leads the pack

Home appliance trade-ins reached over 27 million units with sales of 111.09 billion yuan (~$16 billion), while automobile trade-ins surpassed 1.67 million units, driving new vehicle sales of more than 269.44 billion yuan (~$40 billion).

The 2026 performance becomes more meaningful when placed alongside earlier data.

In the whole of 2025, consumer goods trade-in programs benefited 366 million purchases and created product sales worth a total of 2.61