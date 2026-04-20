US targets processing bottleneck rather than searching for new rare earth deposits

Parallel extraction concept seeks profitability despite higher domestic labor and environmental costs

Distributed processing model attempts reducing reliance on single vulnerable mining sites

China is responsible for much of the world’s rare earth refining capacity, giving it control over supply chains during trade disputes. That advantage was built by handling the costly and messy processing stage at scale, often with lower costs and fewer environmental restrictions.

The United States has spent years trying to rebuild its rare earth supply chain, but mining alone hasn’t fixed the core problem. Processing remains the sticking point, and as Data Centre Dynamics reports, that’s where the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is placing a high-risk bet.

Rare earth elements aren’t, as the name suggests, truly rare, and the US already has access to large volumes of ore. DARPA's new Smash program moves away from finding new deposits and toward solving the processing bottleneck.

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