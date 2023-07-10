BT CEO Philip Jansen set to step down

The CEO of BT, Philip Jansen, has announced he will be stepping down from his role in the next 12 months.

In a press release,the company noted that Jansen had informed the company’s Board of Directors of his decision.

“Philip has done an excellent job in his time at BT and the Board is fully supportive of our long-term strategy which he and his team are pursuing,” commented Adam Crozier, BT Group Chairman. “Whilst we are still in the early years of that transformation we are on track to deliver.”

Looking for a replacement

The BT board says it is now looking for a successor, with a few candidates already being “considered” and Crozier noting he expects the Board to deliver some news over the course of the summer.

“In the meantime, it is business as usual, and we are focused on executing our plans and delivering for all our stakeholders,” he concluded.

Prior to joining BT, Jansen was CEO of Worldpay, where he spent roughly six years, as well as the post of CEO and chair at Brakes Group for five years, and CEO for Europe, South Africa, and India, for Sodexo. He was appointed to BT’s board in January 2019, and became CEO in February the same year. Finally, Jansen is a Senior Advisor at Bain Capital and trustee of Wellbeing of Women.

BT is currently undergoing major restructuring, with the company recently announcing slashing up to 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade.

In mid-May 2023, Jansen said the company aims to have a “much smaller workforce” by the end of the decade, as well as a “significantly reduced cost base”. In the next decade, BT will be “a leaner business with a brighter future,” Jansen added.