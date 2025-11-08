Black Friday comes early: Samsung’s flagship 2TB 990 Pro SSD is ideal for demanding creative work - and priced at just £154

Black Friday 2025 is fast approaching, and Samsung’s top-tier storage upgrade is already on sale. The Samsung 990 Pro 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD has dropped to £153.99 on Amazon - down 16% from its regular £182.99 price - making this one of the best early deals for anyone serious about speed, reliability, and performance.

Built on PCIe 4.0 technology, the 990 Pro delivers blistering sequential read speeds of up to 7,450MB/s and write speeds up to 6,900MB/s. That kind of performance is ideal for high-end gaming, 4K video editing, 3D rendering, or any workload that demands quick access to massive files.

It’s a popular choice for creators and professionals looking to squeeze every ounce of speed from their systems.

Today's best internal SSD deal

Save 16% Samsung 990 PRO NVMe M.2 SSD: was £183 now £154 at Amazon Samsung's 990 PRO 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD offers PCIe 4.0 performance with read speeds up to 7,450 MB/s and write speeds up to 6,900 MB/s. Designed for creative uses and demanding workloads, it combines speed with efficiency and reliability and is backed by Samsung’s trusted technology and a 5-year warranty.

Samsung’s attention to reliability really sets this drive apart. The 990 Pro includes a built-in heat spreader and Dynamic Thermal Guard technology to prevent throttling during intense use, helping maintain consistent performance under heavy loads. It’s rated for up to 1,200 TBW and comes backed by a five-year warranty.

The drive’s compact M.2 2280 design makes installation simple in desktops, laptops, and even PlayStation 5 consoles. Samsung’s Magician software helps manage firmware updates, monitor drive health, and optimise performance automatically.

At just under £155, the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB offers some of the fastest PCIe 4.0 speeds available. If you’re planning a system upgrade this season, you don’t need to wait until Black Friday as this deal is already one of the best you’ll find.

In our review of the 990 Pro, we said it was an "an absolutely stellar M.2 SSD for both professional users and gamers alike. With solid capacities at a fair price and the fastest read/write performance of any PCIe 4.0 SSD we’ve tested, this SSD should definitely be at the top of your list if you’re looking to upgrade or do a new PC build."

