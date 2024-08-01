Almost all tech jobs face major changes with AI — Cisco, Google, and Microsoft call for reskilling

New research has claimed the vast majority (92%) of ICT-related jobs will undergo moderate to high transformations over the next few years due to the growth of AI.

The report from the AI-Enabled ICT Workforce Consortium, led by Cisco and counting the likes of SAP, Microsoft and IBM among its members, notes software development and business management positions, which are expected to have 61% and 48% evolution rates respectively, could be especially affected by the changes.

It added foundational skills are needed in response to the rise of new technologies, such as AI literacy, prompt engineering, and data analytics, and has suggested a rise in relevance for skills such as AI ethics, LLM architecture, and agile methodologies will push more traditional roles to the side.

Employer commitments

In response to the rapidly changing digital landscape, many companies have committed to training workers in the basics of ICT skills. Lisa Gevelber, Founder of Grow with Google confirms,

‘The benefits of AI must be accessible to every worker. We're proud to support the Consortium's new research, which will advance our shared vision to equip all workers with the AI skills they need to succeed in the jobs of today and tomorrow.’

Cisco itself has pledged to train 25 million people with cybersecurity and digital skills by 2032. Both Intel and IBM have committed to helping 30 million people with AI skills and digital skills respectively by 2030.

Google has also announced over $130 million in funding to support AI training and skills for workers across the US, Europe, Africa, Latin America and APAC.

“AI represents a never-before-seen opportunity for technology to benefit humankind in every way, and we have to act intentionally to make sure populations don't get left behind,” said Francine Katsoudas, Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer, Cisco, and founding member of the AI-Enabled ICT Workforce Consortium. “By investing in a long-term roadmap for an inclusive workforce, we can help everyone participate and thrive in the era of AI.”