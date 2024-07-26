Using AI at work might actually be harming your productivity — but it's your bosses fault

New research has highlighted a disconnect between how business leaders expect AI to deliver and its true impact on productivity.

A recent study by The Upwork Research Institute found most (96%) C-suite leaders anticipate that AI will boost worker productivity, however an alarming three in four (77%) employees report that the technology is decreasing productivity while simultaneously increasing workload.

The report’s message appears to focus on a lack of trust around artificial intelligence, which is failing to complement human workers let alone replace them.

AI might not boost productivity after all

The problem centers around the introduction of generative AI tools into outdated work models. Employees often spend more time reviewing AI-generated content, learning new tools and juggling additional tasks, which is eating into their productive time.

Leaders also fail to recognize AI readiness, with 37% believing that their workforce is highly skilled in AI, but only 17% of employees mirroring this thought. Similarly, only one-quarter (26%) of companies were found to have AI training programs, leaving workers will little opportunity to develop their skills.

While artificial intelligence may be failing to deliver on productivity promises, its effective deployment is in hot demand. Nearly three-quarters (71%) of full-time employees report feeling burnt out, and two-thirds (65%) struggle with employer expectations. One in three have considered quitting due to overwork.

Looking ahead, The Upwork Research Institute says that organizations should rethink how they integrate new technologies, including leveraging freelance talent and co-creating productivity measures with the employees affected.

Furthermore, failure to align AI implementation with realistic employee capabilities and needs, which results in decreased productivity, has been directly pinpointed on leaders, and not employees.