AI is helping UK SME workers save 5.2 hours a week, but some businesses are really struggling to keep up

SME AI adopters are saving 5.2 hours per decision-maker per week, but adoption isn't equal

37% of sole traders and 25% of micro businesses don't use tools like ChatGPT

OpenAI reckons exposure and experimentation could drive usage

New data from OpenAI shows that UK workers are already well au fait with artificial intelligence, with the tech now saving the average SME decision-maker an average of 5.2 hours per week, the equivalent of more than half a day.

However, while AI is having profound productivity impacts on some workers, others risk being left behind, with as many as one in five (19%) UK SMEs not using AI at all.

It seems this is even more pronounced among the smaller companies, with just 5% of medium-sized businesses considered non-users compared with 37% of sole traders and 25% of micro businesses.

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OpenAI says Britain's SMEs are poised to unlock AI's benefits

The report suggests that the fundamentals are already in place for SMEs to free up some time by using even some of the most basic AI tools, but divides are already starting to emerge. Besides the lesser uptake among smaller companies, OpenAI also highlighted regional divides with as much as 93% adoption rates in London compared with around 75% in Yorkshire & Humber, the South West and Scotland.

Figures also point to reduced adoption among older workers, with a significant 40% of decision-makers aged 55+ not using AI compared with just 8% of 18-34-year-olds.

Citing benefits such as time savings, reduced errors and lower costs, OpenAI says workers can reinvest those 5.2 weekly hours back into creative thinking, strategic planning and product improvement, however more needs to be done to encourage AI use among non-adopters.

A joint effort between the ChatGPT-maker, Booking.com and Enterprise Nation clearly indicates that exposure and experimentation is key, with a London-based scheme offering practical training, demos and peer learning opportunities, however with adoption at its highest in London, the company could do better by expanding this to other regions.

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