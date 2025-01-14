Adobe's latest Firefly AI tool will let you edit thousands of images in one go

Adobe Firefly Bulk Create will handle thousands of images at once

Users can resize for different platforms or remove/change backgrounds

It’s available through the web to paying Firefly Services customers

Adobe has launched Firefly Bulk Create, a new tool allowing creatives and designers to edit large amounts of images in one go, helping them to apply similar settings to maintain a consistent feel across a brand as well as improve workload efficiency.

The tool, accessible to customers paying for Adobe Firefly Services, is accessible via a web browser and doesn’t require users to download any desktop software.

From launch, the service promises to help users change backgrounds and resize images in bulk. This includes removing backgrounds from images and inserting new AI-generated backgrounds with Firefly AI.

Adobe launches Firefly Bulk Create

According to PetaPixel, Adobe said customers can change “thousands of product shots at a time.” The company is also said to have stated: “Firefly Bulk Create will be able to intelligently place creative components across any layout.” This will enable it to resize images in such a way that they work across different platforms, including social media and online ads.

Varun Parmar, general manager of Adobe GenStudio and Firefly Enterprise, said the tool was designed to help ensure “an efficient content supply chain across planning, creating, managing, activating, and measuring content for campaigns” to help brands stay ahead of the curve.

“Adobe Firefly Bulk Create enables teams to efficiently create the hundreds of thousands of variations that are needed each year to provide highly personalized experiences and drive better conversion,” added Parmar.

However, although various media reporting such as this VentureBeat article confirm details of the new product release, Adobe has since removed the announcement from its website.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s currently no mention of Firefly Bulk Create on Adobe’s Firefly web page, so we’re uncertain whether the company had intended to announce the product so soon or whether it needs essential changes prior to going live.

It’s therefore unclear whether Adobe intended to publicize Firefly Bulk Create or whether further revisions are required for the service. TechRadar Pro has asked Adobe to comment, but we did not receive an immediate response.