Adobe will kill its popular 20GB Photoshop & Lightroom plans very soon, so make sure you make the right move
If you need Adobe’s 20GB Photography Plan, act before January 15
- Adobe will eliminate its cheaper 20GB storage tier for Creative Cloud
- Move takes effect on January 15, 2025
- This is aimed at encouraging users to migrate to costlier yearly subscriptions
The 20GB Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan is designed for hobbyist and professional photo editors, offering low-cost access to the industry-standard tools Photoshop and Lightroom.
However, as of January 15, 2025, Adobe is phasing out this popular plan - and as per our previous report, existing users will still be able to retain their subscriptions, albeit at a higher cost.
In the US, the 20GB plan will rise from $9.99 to $14.99 monthly for users already subscribed to it; a 50% increase. The 1TB plan for both Photoshop and Lightroom remains unchanged at $19.99 monthly. The 1TB Lightroom-only plan increases from $9.99 to $11.99 monthly, a 20% hike.
Big (cost increases) in Japan
Recent reports from Japan (originally published in Japanese) reveal the 20GB Photography & Lightroom plan will get a similar treatment there.
Currently priced at 1,180 yen per month, the monthly plan will increase to 1,780 yen upon renewal after January 15, 2025.
As in the US, any user who does not subscribe to the 20GB plan before January 15 will no longer be able to do so.
The report also claimed the annual lump-sum payment option, costing 14,080 yen (equivalent to approximately 1,173 yen per month), will remain available and unaffected by the price hike.
Additionally, Adobe will provide a pro-rata refund for any remaining period on the monthly plan for those transitioning to the annual option.
