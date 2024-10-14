Adobe unveils new AI-powered app for marketing teams

Adobe Max 2024 has seen a raft of major new updates to the company’s software suite - and while content creators and video editors have been well-served with a raft of AI tools for Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and more, there are developments for enterprise users.

From today, Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing will be available, making it easier for marketing teams to work together on creating genAI assets, and learn from AI-enhanced insights.

“With GenStudio for Performance Marketing, brands have a single, self-service application to create paid social ads, display ads, banners, marketing emails and more by leveraging pre-approved, on-brand content,” the company said.

What is Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing?

Part of Adobe Experience Cloud, GenStudio is an AI-first content marketing tool designed to create and collaborate on marketing materials. The latest addition to the space, GenStudio for Performance Marketing, lets users work on a wide range of assets and campaigns

Finding the right content has been made easier with the inclusion of a content library for pre-approved, on-brand assets, as well as the ability to edit existing content or create new, brand-appropriate, commercially safe media to help scale up content production. The application supports Firefly, of course, alongside other AI tools and third-party LLMs to speed up the production of emails and online ads.

With data the lifeblood for modern businesses, GenStudio for Performance Marketing will also let users view key performance metrics and insights - while AI can ‘read’ image and video elements to help understand and tailor future content that engages specific audiences.

Users can also expect to see future integrations with Meta, TikTok and Snap, and the Adobe Journey Optimizer, allowing teams to publish directly on platforms through the social media marketing tool.

(Image credit: Adobe)

“Delivering impactful global campaigns hinges on the ability to bring marketing and creative teams closer together, with generative AI-powered workflows that eliminate cumbersome and inefficient processes," said Varun Parmar, general manager for Adobe GenStudio.

"Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing enables creatives to focus on delivering deep creative designs that amplify a brand, while empowering their marketing counterparts to create the high volume of content variations that are needed to drive customer engagement, personalization and conversion."

In addition to the new GenStudio for Performance Marketing, Adobe also recently announced major updates to Adobe Express, designed to optimize workflows for marketing teams. Highlights include add-ons for TikTok, cloud storage services including Google Drive and OneDrive, and AI-generated music and script-to-video tools. Conversely, Express add-ons will also be available in ChatGPT, HubSpot, Slack, and Box.

Users can find out more about Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing by clicking here.