Adobe powers up Photoshop with some clever new AI tools

This year’s Adobe Max event has seen the company greatly expand its AI offerings, with loads of new tools hitting Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign - all powered by Firefly.

Top tools coming to our current pick for the best photo editor around include an upgrade Remove tool, a space for design ideation, and a range of genAI tools now available to all.

And, since it’s Adobe Max-mas, the company has also announced a handful of extras for Illustrator and InDesign, too.

What’s new in Adobe Photoshop?

Photoshop was already no slouch in the artificial intelligence department, filled with tools that streamline editing workflows - so, we were intrigued to see the latest servings for Adobe users.

First up, a number of essential AI tools will see general availability for Photoshop desktop and web users. So, look out for Generative Fill, Generative Expand, Generate Similar, Generate Background, and Generate Image powered by Firefly Image 3 Model.

The Remove tool gets a serious update, too, and now features what Adobe dubbed “distraction removal technology”. Effectively, this will let users remove unwanted elements from an image in a single click.

The company has also announced a new Generative Workspace within Photoshop. This lets designers try out new ideas (or adapt existing ones) in a sandbox, where generations run in the background without disrupting the workflow. The space also includes generation history, to quickly view previous prompts and images.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One of the most exciting developments to come to Photoshop is the Adobe Substance 3D Viewer app. Now in beta, this tool merges 2D and 3D image design, so users can import models created in Adobe Substance 3D straight into Photoshop.

More AI tools are also on the way for Illustrator, including new Objects on Path and Generative Shape Fill, and InDesign, which now boasts Generative Expand, Text to Image, and integration with Adobe Express.

You can check out the latest beta tools from Adobe by clicking here.