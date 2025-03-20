A sign of things to come? This portable monitor comes with Google TV, a remote control and a very well hidden Android PC

News
By published

A monitor for graphics with HDR400 and a 15.6-inch IPS display

Bimawen B15.6 TV Pro
(Image credit: AndroidPC)
  • Bimawen B15.6 TV Pro integrates both smart TV mode and Google TV modes
  • Works as both a monitor and media hub
  • A budget-friendly monitor with a 60 Hz refresh rate and HDR

Several portable monitors from popular brands offer standard display features, but among the lesser-known options, the Bimawen B15.6 TV Pro integrates Google TV, a remote control, and an Android-based system.

Per Androidpc (originally in Spanish), it functions as a smart entertainment hub with built-in Chromecast, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and access to Google’s app store.

This business monitor includes 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of expandable storage, making it a capable media device for streaming and apps.

A little-known brand with a unique feature set

This device features a 15.6-inch IPS panel with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, a 60 Hz refresh rate, a 178-degree viewing angle, and a 1000:1 contrast ratio.

While it may not be a high-end graphics solution, the inclusion of HDR400 support and an IPS panel could make it a budget-conscious monitor for digital design.

Designers and content creators can benefit from its accurate color reproduction and wide viewing angles, though the 6-bit + FRC color depth is not ideal for professional-grade work. Connectivity options include a mini HDMI port, two USB Type-C connectors, and a 3.5 mm audio jack, ensuring compatibility with a range of devices. With VESA support, it can also be mounted for a desktop setup.

Users can switch between monitor mode and smart TV mode via a remote control, enabling direct access to Netflix, YouTube, and other streaming services. Unlike a business tablet, it lacks a touchscreen and internal battery, reinforcing its role as a dedicated monitor.

The Bimawen B15.6 TV Pro is available on AliExpress for approximately 118 euros, with additional discounts using the promo code (ESAS20).

You may also like

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
MSI MD272UPSW 4K UHD display
The rise of the TV monitor: MSI joins the likes of Samsung and LG with a smart monitor that offers Google TV and even a remote control
ViewSonic VG1656N 16-inch monitor
Finally, another true wireless monitor with a battery, and this one is actually affordable
UPerfect Delta Pro touch Portable Monitor
UPERFECT Delta Pro Touch 16-Inch 2.5K Dual Monitor review
espressoDisplay
Best portable monitor of 2025: My top picks for streaming movies, presentations, and gaming on the go
AOC Graphic Pro U32U3CV during our review
I reviewed the AOC Graphic Pro U32U3CV and it's a staggeringly pro-grade monitor for the price
Plugable 15.6&quot; Portable USB-C Monitor
Plugable 15.6in USB-C Portable Monitor review
Latest in Pro
ransomware avast
Ransomware attacks are costing Government offices a month of downtime on average
Lock on Laptop Screen
Data breach at Pennsylvania education union potentially exposes 500,000 victims
Data leak
Top collectibles site leaks personal data of nearly a million users
Spyware
Stalkerware data breach potentially hits over 2 million users, including thousands of Apple devices
An American flag flying outside the US Capitol building against a blue sky
Five Eyes "cannot replace US intel in Ukraine", claims former US Cyber Command Chief
An AI face in profile against a digital background.
Getting your data ready as the AI race heats up
Latest in News
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
Hollow Knight: Silksong could potentially launch this year and I reckon it could be a great game for an Xbox handheld
ransomware avast
Ransomware attacks are costing Government offices a month of downtime on average
Cassian looking at someone off-camera from a TIE fighter cockpit in Andor season 2
Star Wars: Andor creator is taking a stance against AI by canceling plans to release its scripts, and I completely get why
Nintendo x Seattle Mariners partnership
The Nintendo Switch 2 logo will be featured on the Seattle Mariners' baseball jerseys this season
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Review
Siri's chances to beat ChatGPT just got a whole lot better
Acer Chromebook Plus line
Chromebooks aren't dead! Acer has just launched 7 new ChromeOS laptops aimed at students and professionals
More about pro
Kioxia LC9 2.5 SSD

After 7 years, Exadrive's 100TB 2.5-inch SSD is finally superseded by a far superior 122.88TB model from Kioxia
ransomware avast

Ransomware attacks are costing Government offices a month of downtime on average
Cassian looking at someone off-camera from a TIE fighter cockpit in Andor season 2

3 new Disney+ TV shows I can't wait to stream in April with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
See more latest
Most Popular
Cassian looking at someone off-camera from a TIE fighter cockpit in Andor season 2
Star Wars: Andor creator is taking a stance against AI by canceling plans to release its scripts, and I completely get why
Kioxia LC9 2.5 SSD
After 7 years, Exadrive's 100TB 2.5-inch SSD is finally superseded by a far superior 122.88TB model from Kioxia
Nintendo x Seattle Mariners partnership
The Nintendo Switch 2 logo will be featured on the Seattle Mariners' baseball jerseys this season
ransomware avast
Ransomware attacks are costing Government offices a month of downtime on average
Beatles&#039; Abbey Road streaming on Qobuz, on a smartphone
Qobuz reveals how much it really pays per stream, and I want to see more of this transparency to help us spend money more ethically
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Review
Siri's chances to beat ChatGPT just got a whole lot better
Data leak
Top collectibles site leaks personal data of nearly a million users
NVIDIA
Nvidia's new Game Ready Driver repeats an annoying black screen issue from previous versions - it needs fixing ASAP
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
Hollow Knight: Silksong could potentially launch this year and I reckon it could be a great game for an Xbox handheld
Acer Chromebook Plus line
Chromebooks aren't dead! Acer has just launched 7 new ChromeOS laptops aimed at students and professionals