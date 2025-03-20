A sign of things to come? This portable monitor comes with Google TV, a remote control and a very well hidden Android PC
A monitor for graphics with HDR400 and a 15.6-inch IPS display
- Bimawen B15.6 TV Pro integrates both smart TV mode and Google TV modes
- Works as both a monitor and media hub
- A budget-friendly monitor with a 60 Hz refresh rate and HDR
Several portable monitors from popular brands offer standard display features, but among the lesser-known options, the Bimawen B15.6 TV Pro integrates Google TV, a remote control, and an Android-based system.
Per Androidpc (originally in Spanish), it functions as a smart entertainment hub with built-in Chromecast, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and access to Google’s app store.
This business monitor includes 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of expandable storage, making it a capable media device for streaming and apps.
A little-known brand with a unique feature set
This device features a 15.6-inch IPS panel with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, a 60 Hz refresh rate, a 178-degree viewing angle, and a 1000:1 contrast ratio.
While it may not be a high-end graphics solution, the inclusion of HDR400 support and an IPS panel could make it a budget-conscious monitor for digital design.
Designers and content creators can benefit from its accurate color reproduction and wide viewing angles, though the 6-bit + FRC color depth is not ideal for professional-grade work. Connectivity options include a mini HDMI port, two USB Type-C connectors, and a 3.5 mm audio jack, ensuring compatibility with a range of devices. With VESA support, it can also be mounted for a desktop setup.
Users can switch between monitor mode and smart TV mode via a remote control, enabling direct access to Netflix, YouTube, and other streaming services. Unlike a business tablet, it lacks a touchscreen and internal battery, reinforcing its role as a dedicated monitor.
The Bimawen B15.6 TV Pro is available on AliExpress for approximately 118 euros, with additional discounts using the promo code (ESAS20).
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
