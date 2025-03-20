Bimawen B15.6 TV Pro integrates both smart TV mode and Google TV modes

Works as both a monitor and media hub

A budget-friendly monitor with a 60 Hz refresh rate and HDR

Several portable monitors from popular brands offer standard display features, but among the lesser-known options, the Bimawen B15.6 TV Pro integrates Google TV, a remote control, and an Android-based system.

Per Androidpc (originally in Spanish), it functions as a smart entertainment hub with built-in Chromecast, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and access to Google’s app store.

This business monitor includes 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of expandable storage, making it a capable media device for streaming and apps.

A little-known brand with a unique feature set

This device features a 15.6-inch IPS panel with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, a 60 Hz refresh rate, a 178-degree viewing angle, and a 1000:1 contrast ratio.

While it may not be a high-end graphics solution, the inclusion of HDR400 support and an IPS panel could make it a budget-conscious monitor for digital design.

Designers and content creators can benefit from its accurate color reproduction and wide viewing angles, though the 6-bit + FRC color depth is not ideal for professional-grade work. Connectivity options include a mini HDMI port, two USB Type-C connectors, and a 3.5 mm audio jack, ensuring compatibility with a range of devices. With VESA support, it can also be mounted for a desktop setup.

Users can switch between monitor mode and smart TV mode via a remote control, enabling direct access to Netflix, YouTube, and other streaming services. Unlike a business tablet, it lacks a touchscreen and internal battery, reinforcing its role as a dedicated monitor.

The Bimawen B15.6 TV Pro is available on AliExpress for approximately 118 euros, with additional discounts using the promo code (ESAS20).