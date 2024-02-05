Your OnePlus 11 or 12 could get several powerful AI features in a future update

With Google and Samsung introducing generative AI on their flagship smartphones, it seemed that OnePlus was going to be a maverick among the top brands by not adopting the tech. Well, as it turns out, the company is hopping on the bandwagon too as the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 have received generative AI features in China.

This information comes from a Reddit user who shared a screenshot of a recent ColorOS update for the OnePlus 11. Don’t be confused by that name. ColorOS is simply the Chinese version of OxygenOS with a few differences (namely Google apps on the latter). Not long after the English patch notes were posted, users discovered the same update is also making its way to the OnePlus 12 on the company’s Chinese community website.

The features themselves aren’t anything groundbreaking. In fact, the Pixel 8 has similar capabilities. You have AI Summarizer giving the OnePlus devices a way to create call summaries. According to Mishaal Rahman on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), it’ll have information detailing time spent on the call, “places, [and] action items” among other things. An article summary tool is included, as well. This, as you can probably guess, generates bite-sized outlines for news stories you read online.

Moving down the list, there is AIGC Remover for removing objects or people from photographs. It's basically the Pixel 8’s Magic Eraser. Finally, we have Breeno Touch. Breeno, for those who don’t know, is a digital assistant seen on many phones made by OnePlus’ parent company, Oppo. The Touch feature allows the AI to “recognize on-screen content and provide quick access to relevant services.”

It’s unknown what these “services” are, but if we had to take a wild guess, they most likely relate to Baidu, China’s biggest search engine. The tool could work similarly to Google Lens’ visual search function.

As for the rest of the patch, it does introduce other non-AI features too. They include giving users access to the fingerprint reader without unlocking the screen and a new “Device Motion & Orientation permission”. Android Authority explains the latter prevents apps from utilizing the device’s sensors used primarily for hand gestures and detecting the position of the display.

Waiting for a wider release

So far, there’s been no word from OnePlus’ global side on whether or not the update will expand to OxygenOS in other countries. However, given the fact that several big-name brands have added generative AI tech to their smartphones, it may only be a matter of time. As Android Authority points out, it’s possible OnePlus wanted to include the upgrade on their flagship device, but perhaps it just wasn’t ready yet. Maybe the dev team couldn’t meet the OnePlus 12's Chinese launch back in December.

We reached out to OnePlus asking if they plan on rolling out the patch internationally. This story will be updated at a later time. Until then, check out TechRadar's list of the best OnePlus phones for 2024.