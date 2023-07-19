Stop overpaying for your data - get 100GB for just £8 per month

The cost of living crisis may be putting a pinch of people's wallets these days, but there's arguably never been a better time to snag a cheap deal on a SIM-only plan. We've spotted three particularly good options this week that offer a healthy amount of data while keeping those monthly prices down.

First up is this 100GB Vodafone tariff at Mobiles.co.uk for just £8 per month - which is quite possibly the cheapest 100GB plan we've ever seen. The catch? You have to get a rebate each month via rebate (it's usually £16), so there's a little bit of paperwork to secure this low price.

For those who prefer a simpler and more flexible tariff, check out Smarty's current 100GB plan for £12 per month. While there are no additional savings to be had here via cashback, the straight-up value and lack of contract make Smart hard to beat for those who value flexibility above all.

Finally, our roundup of this week's best Sim only deals includes a superb 100GB Vodafone tariff from Fonehouse, which is currently going for £11 per month after cashback by redemption. This one is extremely close to the Smarty plan above (Smarty is on the Three network) but trades off that flexibility for a slight discount per month. Our thoughts? It's another strong option depending on your needs, and well worth considering if you would prefer to go for a bigger network.

Fantastic SIM-only deals to check out this week

Vodafone 100GB SIM Only: £16 £8 per month with cashback at Mobiles.co.uk

Data: 100GB

Mins/Texts: Unlimited

EU Roaming: No The first of our SIM only deals is also the cheapest, thanks to a superb cashback offer from Mobiles.co.uk. At just £8 per month, you're paying a total of £96 over the space of one year for an excellent chunk of data here - and you'll also get access to the Vodafone VeryMe perks scheme. Note that this deal is technically cashback by redemption, so you'll need to cash your rebate each month to get the lowest possible price (by far the biggest drawback with this deal).

Smarty 100GB SIM Only: £12 per month at Smarty

Data: 100GB

Mins/Texts: Unlimited

EU Roaming: Yes (up to 12GB per month) Another superb sim-only deal for those on a budget, this offer from Smarty gets you 100GB of data for just £12 per month. Unlike the Vodafone deal above, this one doesn't need a rebate, so there's less faff needed to secure a relatively reasonable price. What's more, Smarty doesn't need a lengthy contract, which makes it a good option if you're looking for flexibility.