New deals have just landed in the Vodafone Winter Sale - get them while you can!

If you're looking for one of the best smartphone deals available in January, it might be worth looking in the direction of Vodafone. The Vodafone Winter Sale has added a whole raft of new deals to Vodafone's January phone offers and we've found the very best, just for you.

With the Google Pixel 8 being left behind in 2023, and the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 range just around the corner, there are now, more than ever, some great ways to save on some of the latest, and best phones of the past year.

Whether you are looking to get six months free on your phone bill, make savings of up to £288, or even just find an even cheaper way to get yourself connected with some of the more basic phones and phone deals, the Vodafone Winter Sale has got options for you.

Top picks from the Vodafone Winter Sale

We've scoured the deals now available in the Vodafone January sale and these are some of our top picks that you can get your hands on right now.

iPhone 15: 150GB data, unlimited calls and texts, 2 Xtra benefits, £43 per month, £40 upfront on Vodafone

Save £192 on the latest iteration of iPhone in the Vodafone Winter Sale. Featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Dynamic Island, advanced dual cameras with a 48MP main sensor, and the A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 has strong improvements over its predecessor and with nearly £200 off, 150GB data and 2 Xtra benefits courtesy of Vodafone, you'll be set for whatever the day brings.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: 150GB data, unlimited calls and texts, 3 Xtra benefits, £65 per month, £50 upfront

Fancy going foldable? Now you can for less. Get £264 off the price of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 150GB data on Vodafone. Featuring a 7.6-inch display when unfolded, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 demonstrates just how capable foldable phones can be whilst, of course, retaining the benefit of reducing their form factor.

Motorola Moto G3: 25GB data, unlimited calls and texts, 2 Xtra benefits, £18 per month, £10 upfront

Looking for a cheap but effective way to stay connected? You can save £288 on the Motorola Moto G3 as part of the Vodafone Winter Sale, meaning you can get your hands on one with 25GB data, unlimited calls and texts, and 2 Xtra benefits, for less than £20 per month. This phone makes for either an ideal first phone for your child or a great simple solution for those needing a cheap smartphone thanks to its 5000mAh battery, 5G connectivity, and 50MP camera.

Google Pixel 8: unlimited data, calls and texts, 2 Xtra perks, £38 per month, £30 upfront

Save £288 on one of the latest, and biggest, releases of 2023 in the Vodafone Winter Sale. The Google Pixel 8 features some of Google's most innovative AI features yet thanks to the Tensor G3 chip. The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch Actua display, dual rear cameras featuring a 50MP main sensor, and AI features such as Magic Eraser (and Audio Magic Eraser for video), Best Take, and Photo Unblur, as well as the ever-improving Google Assistant to help make your day to day connectivity all the easier.

None of these deals quite for you? Or had a better idea spark up from seeing some of these Vodafone deals? Check out today's best mobile phone offers using our comparison tool below. Refine your options with monthly cost, upfront cost, and data filtering, as well as your pick from some of the UK's biggest phone networks.