The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could beat the Galaxy S24 in its camera setup

We think the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is arriving – alongside a host of other Samsung gadgets – on July 10, and the latest leak to appear regarding this foldable suggests that it might bring with it a notable camera upgrade.

This comes from serial tipster @kro_roe, who simply says that "Fold6 Camera -> S24". That doesn't give us a whole lot to go off, but with a bit of detective work we can figure out what's likely to be on the way (or as likely as any unconfirmed rumor can be).

Take a read through our Samsung Galaxy S24 review, and you'll see that the handset is fitted with a triple-lens 50MP main + 10MP telephoto + 12MP ultrawide camera on the back, offering up to 3x optical zoom. There's a 12MP snapper on the front.

Over to our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, and here you'll find... exactly the same rear camera setup (and a 4MP selfie camera). For what it's worth, the setup was identical on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 launched in 2022 as well. So is an upgrade on the way at last?

Same old, same old?

While it may seem peculiar that Samsung has kept the same camera specs for so long, remember there have been software optimizations and tweaks along the way – plus hardware upgrades for more expensive handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Nevertheless, a bump in performance would be welcome. Earlier this year, we heard a rumor that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would get one of the rear cameras on the Galaxy S24 Ultra – and quite possibly the main 200MP snapper, meaning a significant upgrade.

Since then, a separate leak has poured cold water on that idea, suggesting the Z Fold 6 camera specs would match the Z Fold 5 (and the Z Fold 4). It's possible that the upgrades would be saved for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra that's also been rumored.

This latest leak dives right into that debate over camera specs – and we're hoping the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 does get a boost of some description. Most sources are pointing to July 10 as the date when Samsung's next foldables will be made official.