Samsung is giving away a free Galaxy Watch 7 with a Galaxy S25 series phone
One of the best freebies we've seen from the official site
The official Samsung Store in the UK often offers excellent freebies alongside its latest smartphones. Right now, for example, you can get yourself a free Galaxy Watch 7 with any of these excellent devices.
Today's deal is doubly good as you can bundle in your free smartwatch with an additional trade-in rebate of up to £453, meaning you don't have to choose between the freebie and a cheaper unlocked phone.
The Galaxy Watch 7 isn't the latest Samsung flagship smartwatch (the 8 has recently been released), but it's still a significant freebie in our books. It's a watch that still retails for between £179 to £230 and features several excellent fitness and lifestyle apps. As you'd imagine, it pairs superbly with any of the latest Galaxy S25 series devices.
Interestingly, according to the T&Cs of this deal, the colour and size of your free smartwatch are randomly assigned when you buy a device. Annoyingly, you can't choose which colour watch you want – although you may get lucky and get one of the pricier variants. Either way, it looks like Samsung is looking to clear out old stock with this deal, so I expect the freebie won't be available for much longer.
Free Galaxy Watch 7 with an S25 at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S25 series: free Galaxy Watch 7 and up to £453 with a trade-in at Samsung
Today's deal on the Galaxy S25 series at the official Samsung Store is one of the best we've seen since release. Right now, not only can you trade-in for a rebate of up to £450, but Samsung is also throwing in a free Galaxy Watch 7 – an excellent smartwatch worth up to £230 by itself.
The Galaxy Watch 7 isn't the only freebie being offered today at Samsung. Right now, you can also get a free Galaxy Tab A9 tablet with the Galaxy Fold 7 phone. That tablet is worth about £250 by itself, but it doesn't look like it's stackable with a trade-in rebate. It's also worth noting that the Fold 7 has just been superseded by the Fold 8, so it's not the latest foldable flagship phone from the brand anymore.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.