The official Samsung Store in the UK often offers excellent freebies alongside its latest smartphones. Right now, for example, you can get yourself a free Galaxy Watch 7 with any of these excellent devices.

Today's deal is doubly good as you can bundle in your free smartwatch with an additional trade-in rebate of up to £453, meaning you don't have to choose between the freebie and a cheaper unlocked phone.

The Galaxy Watch 7 isn't the latest Samsung flagship smartwatch (the 8 has recently been released), but it's still a significant freebie in our books. It's a watch that still retails for between £179 to £230 and features several excellent fitness and lifestyle apps. As you'd imagine, it pairs superbly with any of the latest Galaxy S25 series devices.

Interestingly, according to the T&Cs of this deal, the colour and size of your free smartwatch are randomly assigned when you buy a device. Annoyingly, you can't choose which colour watch you want – although you may get lucky and get one of the pricier variants. Either way, it looks like Samsung is looking to clear out old stock with this deal, so I expect the freebie won't be available for much longer.

Free Galaxy Watch 7 with an S25 at Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 7 isn't the only freebie being offered today at Samsung. Right now, you can also get a free Galaxy Tab A9 tablet with the Galaxy Fold 7 phone. That tablet is worth about £250 by itself, but it doesn't look like it's stackable with a trade-in rebate. It's also worth noting that the Fold 7 has just been superseded by the Fold 8, so it's not the latest foldable flagship phone from the brand anymore.