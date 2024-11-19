Hold up – there could be a Samsung Galaxy S25 price hike on the way after all

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be the subject of a price hike due to rising production costs

We're light on details, but new hardware features could be the reason

Samsung has yet to share any details on the upcoming flagship lineup

Samsung could bring a price increase to the highest-end model in the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup, according to a new rumor.

The most recent tipoff from Twitter-based leaker Jukanlosreve suggests that the production costs of the Galaxy S25 Ultra have increased by at least $110 from the Galaxy S24 Ultra, making a price rise “unavoidable”.

The information stems from a screenshot of a Weibo post by Chinese blogger Setsuna Digital, which, according to Google Translate, gives little further detail.

At a starting price of $1,299, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is already extremely expensive, and if these latest rumors are true, we could see its follow-up launch as the priciest slab phone on the market, a title currently held by the Sony Xperia 1 V at $1,399.

These latest leaks contrast with rumors we previously reported on – also sourced from Jukanlosreve – which suggested that the entire Galaxy S25 lineup would cost only as much as the current Galaxy S24 lineup at launch.

However, the post suggesting these stable prices had already been deleted at the time of reporting, so perhaps Jukanlosreve was keen to go back on their word in the face of this newer information.

It's worth noting, too, that these latest rumors have no relation to the pricing of the base Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus, which could still cost the same as their current-gen equivalents.

More money, more features?

(Image credit: Future / Roland Moore-Colyer)

It’s possible that Samsung's increased production costs reflect new features and innovations coming to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which we expect to continue the S24 Ultra’s role as the most technically advanced Galaxy phone.

We recently reported on Samsung’s announcement of a new type of zoom camera technology, which promises more efficient use of space and improved low-light portraits. It’s entirely possible that this new camera technology will make it into the S25 Ultra.

Other rumors have pointed to an enlarged 6.9-inch display and an improved 50MP ultrawide camera as potential upgrades.

We’ve also heard that the S25 Ultra could ship with 16GB of RAM by default, again adding power but incurring increased production costs.

Smartphone pricing overall has remained steady this year, but the already high price of the S24 Ultra may have Samsung feeling empowered to push the envelope.

For now, though, we’re still yet to hear anything official about the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup. For the latest updates, be sure to keep up with our Samsung phones coverage.