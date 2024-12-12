Anker’s tipped next wireless power bank could be the iPhone’s best MagSafe option yet

New Anker wireless chargers have seemingly arrived at Apple stores, but haven't hit shelves yet

The charger is apparently called the Anker MagGo Qi2 Slim 5K

The charger is expected to be an Apple store exclusive, at least for a while

Images of a new slim MagSafe power bank from Anker have been shared by a credible leaker via the r/Anker subreddit.

User u/Rynalf shared a handful of images of the rumored Anker MagGo Qi2 Slim 5K portable charger, including some of the charger affixed to the back of an iPhone 16 Pro via MagSafe.

The charger appears to be a slimmed-down version of the Anker MagGo Qi2 10K. u/Rynalf added that the charger comes with a 5000mAh capacity, and measures in at 8.8mm thick – a significant reduction compared to the 14.7mm thick 10K model.

(Image credit: u/Rynalf)

In fact, the user shared full dimensions of the unreleased charger, measuring 101.67mm x 69.76mm x 8.79mm.

That’s enough capacity to charge any iPhone 16 model from 0 to 100%, with varying amounts of charge left over. The charger also comes in two color options, white and blue.

As well as charging wirelessly at 15W thanks to the Qi2 standard, the charger features a bi-directional 20W USB-C charging port, which can be used to refill the charger as well as charge devices with a wired connection.

(Image credit: u/Rynalf)

With two devices connected – one wired and one wirelessly – wireless charging will apparently be limited to 5W and wired to 12W.

As for the strength of the MagSafe attachment, u/Rynalf elaborated in the comments of their post that the charger has a “noticeably stronger grip than the 10K Slim”, and sticks about the same amount as the Sharge CarbonMag 5K MagSafe power bank.

u/Rynalf added that their local Apple store already had stocks of the new charger, though they did have to ask a staff member to get one from the stock room, which implies the new chargers aren’t properly available yet.

As NotebookCheck notes, the new charger is tipped to be an Apple store exclusive for an as-yet unknown period of time, though other retailers may be able to stock the charger eventually.

If you're after a new charger in the here and now, then check out our guide on the best portable chargers.