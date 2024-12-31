Fresh OnePlus 13R leaks may have revealed the handset's colors and camera specs

The OnePlus Ace 5, which the OnePlus 13R will be based on

The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R have already been shown off in China – the latter under the name of the OnePlus Ace 5 – and now we've got some newly leaked information about what to expect from the international launch of the OnePlus 13R on January 7.

Seasoned tipster @MysteryLupin has posted an extensive series of images of the OnePlus 13R, showing off the phone in a couple of different color options. There's a gold-ish version and something that will be labeled either black or dark gray.

Design-wise, there aren't too many surprises, because we've already seen the OnePlus Ace 5 ahead of its international rebadging. However, there's no sign here of the green and gold options that the OnePlus Ace 5 offers for those in China.

That might be because those colors won't be available for international buyers, or that this tipster wasn't able to get hold of leaked images in those colors. We'll have to wait until OnePlus makes this phone official next month to know for sure.

Cameras and batteries

The OnePlus 12R, launched in January 2024 (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

While the OnePlus 13R (international) will borrow heavily from the OnePlus Ace 5 (China), not every spec will match up – and another new leak has revealed that the global version of this phone will have a much better rear camera.

As per well-known tipster @heyitsyogesh, the OnePlus 13R is going to come with a triple-lens rear camera setup of 50MP (main), 8MP (ultrawide), and 50MP (telephoto with x2 optical zoom). There will then be a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

That's an improvement over the OnePlus Ace 5, which uses a 2MP macro camera as the third one on the back – there's no telephoto option. The other camera specs, including the 16MP selfie camera, seem to match between the two models.

There may be other slight variations to note when the OnePlus 13R is made official: as GSMArena reports, the battery on the OnePlus 13R will be 6,000mAh rather than 6,415mAh, for example. Head to our OnePlus 12R review to see what's being replaced.