We've got another hint that the Nothing Phone 2a might launch very soon

The Nothing Phone 2 made its bow in July 2023, and it looks as though Nothing's next phone is almost here – though this time around it's apparently going to be more of a mid-ranger rather than a flagship device.

As spotted by MySmartPrice, the Nothing Phone 2a has now made an appearance on the TÜV certification regulatory website, indicating that the handset is going through the final necessary checks before being unveiled.

TUV, for those wondering, is Technischer Überwachungsverein in German – or the Technical Inspection Association. It's an internationally recognized standard for certifying electronics as being safe and suitable for launch.

While the filing doesn't tell us much about the Nothing Phone 2a at all, it does reveal that the device is going to come with 45W fast charging support. As you'll see from our Nothing Phone 2 review, that handset supports the same charging rate.

What to expect

It all began with the Nothing Phone 1 (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Considering the Nothing Phone 2 sells for $599 / £579 / AU$1,049, you might even say that phone is a mid-ranger, which means the Nothing Phone 2a could end up being classified as one of the best budget phones when it finally does make an appearance.

Suggestions that a Nothing Phone 2a might be in the offing have been swirling since December, and the leaks that we've seen up to this point suggest that a price cut in the region of 40% off the cost of the Nothing Phone 2 is planned.

We've also heard that a 6-7-inch display, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage will be available, and that the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor. A dual-camera on the rear has also been predicted.

Google has of course used a similar naming scheme for its own mid-range Pixel offerings, most recently with the Google Pixel 7a. We think that a Google Pixel 8a is on the way, though it's unlikely to arrive before the middle of this year.