We've been hearing about a more affordable version of the Nothing Phone 2 for a while now, though the Nothing Phone 2a was only made official early this month. Ahead of its March launch, Nothing has now revealed the design of the handset.

In a series of posts on social media (via Android Central), Nothing showed off the design of the Nothing Phone 2a via a London billboard (and some fancy augmented reality trickery), then via a sliding puzzle, and finally via an old-fashioned static image.

It's still not quite a full reveal, because we don't get to see the front of the device, but we're guessing that there aren't too many surprises in that department. Around the back we've got the horizontal dual-camera setup shown in previous leaks.

And while we only see the white version of the Nothing Phone 2a in these social media posts, it looks likely that there'll be a black or dark gray version on the way as well, most recently teased by well-known tipster Roland Quandt.

A week to go

An unboxing like no other. Phone (2a) just dropped in London.Launching 5 March. pic.twitter.com/7hcb4ELYMGFebruary 26, 2024 See more

The launch date of the Nothing Phone 2a is no secret, as it's right on the front of the Nothing website: March 5, 2024 is the big day. What we don't know is which countries the handset will be sold in, or how much it's going to cost.

As per earlier leaks, the starting price will be below €400 (about $435 / £340 / AU$665). For comparison, the Nothing Phone 2 went on sale at a starting price of €679 / $599 / £579 / AU$1,049, so that's quite a substantial drop in price.

There's talk that we might get two configurations to pick from: 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. As MediaTek has announced, the chipset inside is going to be the mid-range Dimensity 7200 Pro.

This time next week, all will be revealed. and we will of course bring you all the details of the phone when it's revealed. As our best budget phone list demonstrates though, the Nothing Phone 2a has a lot of competitors to contend with.