These iPhone 16 deals offer up to $360 off without a trade - plus a cheap plan

If you're on the hunt for the latest and greatest Apple devices, note that you no longer need to shell out for the usual pricey unlimited plan at one of the major carriers to get a discount. This year, in particular, we've seen an excellent crop of iPhone 16 deals come through from much smaller (and cheaper) companies.

Right now, the best prepaid iPhone 16 deals for those looking to save some cash are at Red Pocket, Boost Mobile, and Visible Wireless - all of which are offering upwards of $360 off across all three devices.

Over at Red Pocket, new and existing customers can get an excellent $300 discount after three months when they bundle up a device with a plan. Boost Mobile is also offering $300 off its unlimited plans alongside one of the latest iPhone 16 models. Finally, starting Friday, new customers at Visible will be able to get $360 off any device alongside a new line on a Visible Plus plan. More details on these deals are just below.

Today's best prepaid iPhone 16 deals

Apple iPhone 16 series: $300 rebate with plan at Red Pocket

Red Pocket is offering both new and existing customers a healthy $300 rebate on all the devices in the iPhone 16 range today. While you'll have to pay for your device upfront here, this particular deal applies to all plans over $20/mo at Red Pocket, meaning it's a cheap option overall if you're looking to save. You don't have to wait long until you get your rebate either, as it'll come into effect after 3-months of service with the carrier. Note that Red Pocket also has a trade-in program that lets you get up to $750 off too depending on your trade value.

Apple iPhone 16 series: one year of service free at Boost Mobile

This is the first of Boost Mobile's excellent iPhone 16 deals. Right now, the carrier offers a full year of service for free with any of the latest iPhone 16 models. This particular deal is great for those simply looking to buy a device outright and it applies to the carrier's entry-level $25/mo unlimited data plan for a total saving of $300. If you'd prefer to opt for a more premium plan, then you can instead carry that saving over to the $50/mo Unlimited+ plan or the $60/mo Unlimited Premium plan, reducing the monthly cost significantly.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: phone and unlimited data plan for $65/mo at Boost Mobile

One of the best iPhone 16 deals on the market right now is the Boost Infinite Access for iPhone plan - an all-inclusive option at the prepaid carrier that bundles up a device and unlimited plan for just $65/mo. The device in question here is the excellent iPhone 16 Pro so this is an exceptional deal overall if you're happy to go with a more basic unlimited plan versus the usual options at the major carriers. Other devices in the iPhone 16 range are also available with the Boost Infinite Access for iPhone plan but you'll have to pay a bit extra for the Pro Max in particular.

Apple iPhone 16 series: save $360 with Plus plan at Visible

Visible Wireless is easily one of the best carriers on the market right now if you're looking for a speedy unlimited data plan on a budget. Right now, the carrier is also offering an excellent $360 rebate when you pick up one of the latest iPhone 16 series phones with the carrier's Visible Plus plan. Overall, this is a great deal but it's worth noting that the rebate comes in the form of a $10/mo monthly discount over the duration of 36-months, so it's best if you're in it for the long-run with Visible. This deal is also eligible for new customers only right now.

Which is the best deal?

With the exception of Boost Mobile's Infinite Access for iPhone plan, you're roughly getting the same kind of rebate with all three of these carriers so the deals on offer are pretty good across the board. Plan-wise, all three also offer decent unlimited data plans for around $25 to $40 per month, which is much cheaper than the usual unlimited plans at the major carriers.

In terms of coverage, you've also got a wide range of options here. Red Pocket is a rare example of a cheaper carrier that operates on the AT&T network, whereas Boost uses the T-Mobile network. Visible as a Verizon subsidiary uses its parent network, including the super-speedy 5G wideband if you go for the Plus plan in particular.

If you'd like to compare each carrier in-depth, then all three are featured on our guide to the best cheap cell phone plans.