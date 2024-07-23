Apple Intelligence could make Apple’s cheapest iPhones even better buys – here’s why

Apple Intelligence promises to usher in a new era of artificial intelligence tools and features for iPhone users, but we know that not all of the best iPhones will get it, with even the current iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus set to miss out. But that might all change with the next generation of iPhones, with even the most affordable Apple handsets apparently in line for an Apple Intelligence upgrade.

According to leaker Ice Universe (via 9to5Mac), the upcoming iPhone SE 4 – which is due a major overhaul and is expected to arrive some time in 2025 – will be packing an Apple A18 chip and potentially either 6GB or 8GB of memory. That would be a major upgrade over the specs of the current iPhone SE.

Why is that so significant? Well, having the A18 chip would put the iPhone SE on a level with the iPhone 16. We know that the entire iPhone 16 series is due to be outfitted with Apple Intelligence smarts thanks to this chip, so if it’s in the iPhone SE, that suggests that even Apple’s most affordable iPhone will get a sizable AI boost.

In other words, if you want a tool that can generate images, rewrite emails, summarize notifications and a whole lot more – as well as the revamped Siri and ChatGPT tie-in that's coming as part of the package – you won't have to shell out on an expensive device like the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Instead, you’ll be able to get them for the lower price commanded by the iPhone SE 4.

Apple Intelligence everywhere

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be a major overhaul of Apple’s entry-level phone. The current model still retains the home button and thick bezels that Apple mostly gave up years ago, but all that is said to be going out the window, with the iPhone SE finally set to adopt the all-screen design Apple has been using since the iPhone X.

As well as that, other rumors have claimed the iPhone SE 4 will get Face ID, a USB-C port, and perhaps even an Action button. With Apple Intelligence on board too, there won’t be much to separate it from the entry-level iPhone 16, other than a less-advanced camera system and a few other details.

That might fuel speculation that this latest rumor – that the iPhone SE 4 will get the A18 chip – is a little too optimistic. But Apple has historically given its iPhone SE models the same chip as the latest iPhones, so we can’t rule it out entirely – and given how keen the company is to promote Apple Intelligence, it makes sense to ensure that every new phone it sells comes with the feature.

That also raises the question of whether Apple will bring Apple Intelligence to its entire iPad lineup as well. Only time will tell on that point, but it certainly seems plausible – and with the AI feature seemingly on its way to the iPhone SE 4, it might not be long until we see Apple Intelligence present across Apple’s entire device roster.