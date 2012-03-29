Spire Gemini Rev. 2 review

The Spire name is one that's going to be familiar to enthusiast PC folk, so the Spire Gemini Rev. 2 ought to have some serious cooling chops to back up its not inconsiderable girth.
We've seen a lot of CPU coolers sitting in the £40 bracket recently. All of them claim superior cooling performance across a wide range of stupidly powerful (and hot) processors and finger-shredding socket configurations.
One of the best we've seen in the last few months was Enermax's first try at CPU cooling with its catchily-titled ETS-T40-TA.
We're still not entirely sure what the marketing team was doing while the engineers were coming up with one of the finest, most bargainous coolers we've tested.
So Spire has a lot of work to do with the Spire Gemini Rev. 2 and a lot of competition to keep in check.
With a dual-fan, push-me-pull-you setup, manual fan-speed controller and six copper heatpipes it certainly seems like it means business.
But how does it stand up to the serious competition?
Vital stats
Heatpipes
- 6x 6mm copper pipes
Material
- Aluminium, copper
Compatibility
- AMD, Intel
CPU TDP design
- 130W
Dimensions
- 131x71x153mm
Benchmarks
Spire's Gemini Rev. 2 provides some decent cooling performance considering it's got one of the most powerful CPUs warming up beneath it in our test bench.
That said the similarly-priced Enermax cooler has it beat hands down, especially in the peak to idle temperature test, where the ETS-T40-TA posts the quickest time for an air-cooler we've seen.