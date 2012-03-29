Spire Gemini Rev. 2 review

A decent contender, but the average performance doesn't cut it in the crowded chiller marketplace.

The Spire name is one that's going to be familiar to enthusiast PC folk, so the Spire Gemini Rev. 2 ought to have some serious cooling chops to back up its not inconsiderable girth.

We've seen a lot of CPU coolers sitting in the £40 bracket recently. All of them claim superior cooling performance across a wide range of stupidly powerful (and hot) processors and finger-shredding socket configurations.

One of the best we've seen in the last few months was Enermax's first try at CPU cooling with its catchily-titled ETS-T40-TA.

We're still not entirely sure what the marketing team was doing while the engineers were coming up with one of the finest, most bargainous coolers we've tested.

So Spire has a lot of work to do with the Spire Gemini Rev. 2 and a lot of competition to keep in check.

With a dual-fan, push-me-pull-you setup, manual fan-speed controller and six copper heatpipes it certainly seems like it means business.

But how does it stand up to the serious competition?

Vital stats

Heatpipes

- 6x 6mm copper pipes

Material

- Aluminium, copper

Compatibility

- AMD, Intel

CPU TDP design

- 130W

Dimensions

- 131x71x153mm

Benchmarks

Spire's Gemini Rev. 2 provides some decent cooling performance considering it's got one of the most powerful CPUs warming up beneath it in our test bench.

That said the similarly-priced Enermax cooler has it beat hands down, especially in the peak to idle temperature test, where the ETS-T40-TA posts the quickest time for an air-cooler we've seen.

CPU cooling performance

Peak to idle performance