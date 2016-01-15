Garmin Virb XE review

Garmin's XE action camera is an evolution in design over the original Virb Elite and features a complete redesign in both looks and control. The Virb XE takes capturing the action to another level. Not only can you capture what you see, but also location, speed and other GPS data.
Plus if you already own a compatible Garmin device such as a vívosmart HR then the Virb will enable these devices to be synced with the footage as well.
There are two Virb models – the XE (the E stands for Elite) and the almost identical Virb X, the entry model. The feature sets are similar, and both models feature a 1/2.3in CMOS with 12.4 million pixels. The major difference is the top capture resolution and frame rate. The Virb X can capture a maximum resolution of 1080p at 30fps, but the Virb XE captures 1440p at 30fps and 1080p at 60fps.
Both the X and XE feature Garmin's G-Matrix data feature, which is basically Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, an accelerometer and Full ANT+ sensor capabilities. ANT+ is a wireless standard that enables the cameras to gather data from other devices such as heart monitors. This compatibility with other devices is unique to the range and users who subscribe to Garmin hardware and compatible software are able to get a full picture of their activities through the data and visuals that these devices capture.