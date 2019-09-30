You can now get up to 3 new games when you buy an AMD processor or graphics card

If you’re thinking of taking the plunge with AMD for your new processor or graphics card, perhaps with the swiftly incoming Black Friday in mind as a good time to make a move, then some new promo deals are giving away top-class games for free.

If you buy an AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation processor or an AMD Radeon graphics card, you'll be able to claim some free games, including Borderlands 3 and The Outer Worlds. And, if you buy both an AMD Ryzen processor and a Radeon GPU, you'll be able to get three games. The best part? These promotions will remain live until the end of the year (December 31).

First up, AMD’s Radeon ‘Raise the Game’ bundle means those who purchase a Radeon RX 5700 series, RX 590, RX 580 or RX 570 graphics card – or certain Radeon-powered desktop PCs or laptops – can choose between a PC copy of either Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

And the Ryzen ‘Equipped to Win’ bundle gives purchasers of a Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 5 3600X, Ryzen 7 2700X or Ryzen 7 2700 processor a choice of either Borderlands 3 or The Outer Worlds for free.

If you step up and buy a Ryzen 7 3800X or any Ryzen 9 3000 series chip, you’ll get both Borderlands 3 and The Outer Worlds (although at least right now, it’ll likely be challenging to even find the 3900X on sale – and the flagship 3950X isn’t out until November).

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Triple threat

So, you can probably see where this is going if you want all three of those games. AMD fans who buy both a Ryzen 9 3000 or Ryzen 7 3800X CPU along with a Radeon RX 5700 GPU, or RX 590, RX 580, or RX 570 graphics card get the full trio: Borderlands 3, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and The Outer Worlds.

Buy any of the above graphics cards with a Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 5 3600X, Ryzen 7 2700X or 2700 processor and you can have your pick of two games from those three.

Borderlands 3 is already out – offering a “rollicking good time”, as our review concluded – and you’ll get the other games after they launch, which is on October 4 for Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and October 25 in the case of The Outer Worlds.

As an added bonus, all these bundles come with a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC, so you can give that a spin.

There are bound to be some solid deals on Ryzen 3rd-gen chips and AMD Navi graphics cards come Black Friday, given that they’ve now been out for a while – although certainly in the case of the former, we’re expecting that still excellent Ryzen 2nd-generation chips will get some even more tempting seriously beefy discounts.