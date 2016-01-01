New year, new tech: the best of everything and what's coming next

We've got good news and bad news. The bad news is that this is the last ever Week in Tech for 2015 - but the good news is that the first Week in Tech of 2016 is literally just one week away! You're excited. We can tell.

So what does the tech world have in store as 2015 shuffles off?

It's preparing to show off stacks of new stuff at CES, working on a new version of Google Glass, stuffing new VR games into Oculus Rifts and making highly accurate and not at all satirical predictions for 2016.

Holy Hogmanay! It's Week in Tech!

Yeahhhh yeah-uh, our CES is on fire

New Year can mean only one thing to tech fans: CES!

The annual tech extravaganza hits Vegas next week, and we're already tracking the hottest news and rumours to find out what you'll be excited about in the coming year. Highlights include gesture-controlled cars, a "very big" tech breakthrough involving the HTC Vive VR headset and, er, an R2-D2 fridge.

Glass! Ah-ahh!

Remember Glass, the Google wearable that was supposed to change the world but that got canned after widespread mockery and the odd mugging? Well, it's back. Back! BACK! And this time it's serious.

The new, foldable Google Glass has leaked via the US Federal Communications Commission, and it's designed primarily for workplace use in sectors such as healthcare and engineering. Is it Google Glass 2? That's not clear: there may be a consumer version in the works too.

A free gift with every Rift

It still hasn't got a release date, but at least we know that when it ships we'll have something to play on it: this week we discovered that the Oculus Rift VR headset will ship with a free copy of the platformer Lucky's Tale.

There will also be a copy of space dogfighting game EVE: Valkyrie. The release is apparently still on track for Q1 2016 and should be announced shortly after New Year, possibly at CES.

Snooping bill to tackle trolls

New information suggests that the UK's new surveillance bill , dubbed a "snooper's charter" by critics, will be used to fight more than terrorism and organised crime: it'll be used to track people who say bad things on the internet too.

That's according to Home Secretary Theresa May, who says that the legislation could be used against trolls and cyberbullies. As Hugh Langley explains, "While May's remarks put a more positive spin on the bill, it's unlikely to give opponents a change of heart. The bill will still be opening up the UK to mass surveillance, with ISPs logging internet records of all users."

All aboard the blunder bus

Every silver lining has a cloud, and every year has a fair old bunch of tech blunders. 2015 is no exception, and we've collated a list of the biggest tech blunders of the year.

Stare in horror at Microsoft's inability to make up its mind! Look askance at the firms expecting you to be a human guinea pig! Weep at the internet of things' apparent inability to get even the simple stuff right!

Meet the tech that transformed 2015

You've met the losers, now meet… yes! The winners! There were five innovations that won 2015, and while you might be able to guess some of the finalists some of our choices may surprise you.

But while the products are very different they all have one thing in common: they're changing the way we use technology and they're inspiring other firms to follow in their footsteps. Christian de Looper tells you what they are and why they matter.

You want the best, you've got the best

They're simply the best. Better than all the rest. Better than anyone we ever met. Yes, it's the very best of Techradar 2015, featuring enormous fondleslabs, post-apocalyptic wastelands, Star Wars and a cat. Michelle Fitzsimmons explains: Our editors combed through the pages of techradar to bring you the stuff we enjoyed writing the most in 2015.

And what a year it was: we tested the latest tablets, interviewed movie directors and went to the first-ever VR film festival. We completed a triathlon (training all the way with tech), asked experts how to make the ultimate PC and discovered that, yes, you can build a real-life Death Star.

2016 and all that

In February, Tim Cook will unveil the iPad Vapor, an even slimmer, bigger iPad Air. Sounds far-fetched? You should see the other predictions Kate Solomon makes in her highly accurate guide to the tech of 2016.

Thanks for reading, watching, listening and commenting in 2015.

We hope you have a very happy New Year, and we can't wait to share the tech of 2016 with you.