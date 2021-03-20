Where to watch The Boys: Stream every episode online

If you’re looking for a new show to binge, you might want to watch The Boys. Based on the comic book by Garth Ennis and Danick Robertson, it’s a subversive and satirical take on the superhero genre.

Watch The Boys online Air dates: 2019-present Total seasons: 2 (16 episodes) Creators: Eric Kripke Cast: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty Dominique McElligott Stream now: FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

The Boys is set in a world where superheroes have become a corporate product, marketed and monetized by the powerful Vought International. Vought’s main superhero team is the Seven. Though they put on heroic public personas, they are arrogant and nasty people, especially their leader, the narcissistic Homelander, played by Antony Starr. A rival group, The Boys, challenges Vought’s corruption and is led by Karl Urban’s character, Billy Butcher.

The Boys has been praised for its cynical and edgy take on the genre - it’s less family-friendly than your typical superhero movie and has fun with that. It also has an impressive mix of socially relevant themes and superpowered action. There are currently two seasons of The Boys available, with a third on the way. In this article, we’ll explain where you can watch The Boys.

Where to watch The Boys online for free with Prime Video

The Boys is an Amazon Original, which means that Amazon Prime Video has exclusive rights to it in every regional library. In the US and UK, you can subscribe to Prime Video on its own or choose a full Amazon Prime subscription; either includes access to stream both seasons. In Canada and Australia, your only option is the whole Prime subscription. Access to Prime Video allows you to stream a range of movies and series. Other shows worth watching include political sci-fi The Expanse and spy thriller Jack Ryan. A full Amazon Prime subscription also gets you ad-free music streaming, access to Prime Reading and Prime Gaming, and free delivery on millions of items. In the US, a Prime Video subscription costs $8.99 per month, while a full Amazon Prime subscription costs $12.99 monthly (or $119 annually). In the UK, Prime Video costs £5.99 a month, and full Prime costs £7.99 monthly or £79 annually. In Canada, Prime costs CA$7.99 monthly or $79 annually. In Australia, Prime costs AU$6.99 monthly or $59 annually. And don't forget you'll be able to receive a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Prime Video is compatible with any devices with the Prime app. These include Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, and Fire Tablet; PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S and X; Sony, Samsung, and LG Blu-ray players; Smart TVs from Panasonic, Vizio, Sony and LG; Roku, Google Chromecast, and Apple TV media players; and Android and iOS devices. It’s also available through web browsers.

Where else can I watch I watch The Boys online

Though Prime Video is the only place that you can stream both seasons of The Boys, some outlets have the first season available as a one-off purchase.

In the US, you can buy the first season from Vudu. In the UK, you can buy Season 1 from Google Play for £14.99 or from Sky Store for £17.99. In Canada, Season 1 costs $17.99 on Google Play. In Australia, The Boys Season 1 is available for $17.99 from Google Play or $19.99 from Telstra.

How to watch The Boys online outside of your country

If you find yourself abroad in a country but want to watch Amazon Prime as if you were at home, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch your favorite show no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

