New Suicide Squad trailer looks completely insane

Is it just me, or does Suicide Squad, the new DC Comics movie from director David Ayer (End of Watch, Fury) look way cooler than Zack Snyder's upcoming Batman v Superman?

We were given a quieter, more atmospheric look at the movie before with its special Comic-Con teaser, but this latest trailer dials the action up by around 400%, and is brilliantly edited to Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody.

The trailer also gives us a much better idea of each character's personality (seems like someone finally found a perfect role for Jai Courtney), and shows us more of Jared Leto's take on the Joker (verdict: the role is in good hands).

And then, there's Harley Quinn (played fantastically by Margot Robbie), who drops several great one-liners throughout the trailer – we can't wait to see how her relationship with 'Mister J' plays out.

You can watch the new trailer below, though be warned – it will make the wait until the movie's release in August even more unbearable.