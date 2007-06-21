CEDIA 2007: hot tech for the digital home

We're expecting to see lots of sexy new hi-fi and home cinema hardware at the Custom Electronics Design and Installation Expo next week. This trade-only event kicks off at ExCeL London on Tuesday 26 June, and is the UK's leading showcase for new digital home technology. You can see at least some of the expected highlights listed below. We'll be there to bring you the full skinny next week.
Audio Pro
- Porto portable music system for the Apple iPod and other MP3 players
Boston Acoustics
- DSI T2 one-point stereo speakers
- Voyager outdoor speakers
- Recepter FM table radios
- MicroSystemCD CD/radio system
Denon
- AVR-4308 HD Networking DAB AV receiver
- RC 7000 Zigbee interactive remote control
- ASD-3W iPod dock with Wi-Fi
- New Denon custom install kit, including an HDMI scaler, 12 channel amplifiers and a six bay modular DAB/FM tuner
InFocus
- IN82 DC3 1080p DLP projector
Imerge
- MS5000 'ultimate' media server
Lexicon
- RV-5 integrated home cinema receiver
Living Control
- Web tablet controller for multi-room entertainment
- Studio6 1080p Media Server with 1.5TB RAID storage
Monitor Audio
- 200 Series Directed Theatre in-ceiling speakers
- Controlled Performance custom install speakers
Netstreams
- High definition IP video distribution system
- IP network loudspeakers
Planar
- Four 1080p LCD TVs ranging from 37-inches to 52-inches in size
ReQuest
- F series, N series and S series media servers
Speakercraft
- Mode multi-room system with full iPod integration
TouchStone
- Orb-shaped remote control
Vidikron
- VP-6500VHD 65-inch plasma display