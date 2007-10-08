Overnight news roundup: 9-10 October

It's Wednesday! And that means you just need to get through three more days before you hit the weekend relaxation time. But before you do that, enjoy some of the news stories you missed last night.

AppleInsider has learned that Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard is finally ready for its release and will be heading to store shelves soon. Apple has also started to distribute support documentation on the operating system to its customer support staff. A Leopard Gold Master has yet to be announced though, and some believe improvements are still being made.

Should Apple change its iPhone strategy?

According to an analyst at Bernstein Research, Apple needs to be ready to adapt as the iPhone becomes more popular all over the world. The analyst explained that Apple needs to focus on market share and not revenues if it wants to gain the acceptance of iPhone customers all over the world, rather than just in a handful of countries.

If you own a Toshiba Portable DVD player, listen up. The company has announced that its portable DVD player adapters (ADPV16 AC) are subject to a voluntary recall. According to Toshiba, the adapters could cause damage to the SD-P1600's bottom. No issues have been reported on the SD-P1600 player itself.

With every gamer waiting for the release of Crysis, some are wondering if they have the computing horsepower to get the game up and running. Crytek - the company developing the blockbuster title - has announced that players will need at least a 3.2GHz processor, 1.5GB RAM, an ATI RADEON 9800 Pro and a DirectX 9.0c sound card to get the most out of the game on a Vista machine. Wow.

Although the company hoped to keep the news secret for a few more days, reports have leaked today outlining Sonos' new ZoneBridge BR100. The ZoneBridge will act as a wireless bridge between other ZonePlayers in the Sonos' proprietary mesh network. No pricing or availability has been announced.

Samsung has unveiled its new mobile VGA OLED display that should make your mobile viewing pleasure just a little more pleasurable. Even better, the new wide VGA OLED displays will be the first of their kind offering a resolution of 800 x 480 and a contrast ratio of 1,000:1.

New Blu-ray drive doubles write speeds

Sony has announced a new Blu-ray drive that promises a doubling of BD-R write speeds to 4x. Dubbed the BWU-200S, the new Blu-ray drive can reportedly write a 50GB Blu-ray disc in just 45 minutes. It will be available next month for a pricey $600 (£415) at the Sony Style store.

Steve Ballmer, Microsoft's CEO, has threated Linux and Open Source software solutions once again with patent infringement claims. Speaking at a small meeting of Web 2.0 developers, the CEO attacked Linux and Open Source for violating Microsoft patents.