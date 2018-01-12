This smartwatch detaches from your wrist to turn into a phone

Smartwatches add extra functionality so you can communicate with your phone while it's in your pocket, but what if the device on your wrist was actually your phone?

The Shell smartwatch is soon to start pushing for crowdfunding on IndieGoGo, so it may never actually see the light of day, but it's an interesting concept that combines phone tech with wearables.

It'll look like a smartwatch until you unclip it from the body and two metal arms pop out which you use as a microphone and a speaker for phone conversations.

The device itself features high-gain antennas as well as 4G connectivity, so it should offer a good connection while you're on the move. We assume you have to use a SIM card inside the device, but that hasn't been confirmed by Shell.

Two for one

There's also a 12MP 360-degree rotating camera on the rear of one of the extendable arms, but the promo video doesn't show particularly great shooting quality.

Those retractable arms also allow you to charge up the watch. You can push these together in quick succession and the mini-generator module inside will then give you enough power to use the watch in emergency situations.

This probably isn't set to replace the phone in your pocket any time soon, but it's an interesting idea to give you the functionality of a phone that pops out from your wrist.

That said, there are several products on the market, including the Apple Watch 3 LTE, that allow you to make phone calls directly from your wrist, so the Shell isn't doing anything revolutionary.