This is the cheapest rugged tablet on the market and it's 4G-ready

Rugged tablets tend to have a slightly higher price tag than non-ruggedized models, because they service a niche b2b audience and very often need specific certifications and components.
The N1 from Pipo bucks this trend, however, available at a highly affordable price point, given what's on offer.
On the outside, it looks like most ruggedized portable devices, with a bumper protecting the screen all around and with big reinforced corners. The body frame and the connectors are sealed to prevent dust and moisture from entering the device, while the reinforced shell structure can sustain falls of up to one meter.
For just over $150 (£120/AU$220) you get 4G connectivity and IP54 certification, making it a great choice for on-the-go professionals looking for an entry-level rugged tablet.
The rest of the specification is just about right for that price tag: a quad-core processor from Mediatek with a Mali-T720, 2GB of RAM, 32GB onboard storage and a 10.1-inch 1280x800 pixel touchscreen display.
There’s also an audio plug, microHDMI connector and a Type-C port, as well as both rear and front cameras and a pair of speakers. The battery capacity (6,000mAh), meanwhile, is adequate without being spectacular.
It's a shame it doesn’t have NFC, 801.11ac or a newer Android OS (it ships with Android 7.0), and just bear in mind it weighs around 500g and is quite thick at 13mm.
Bear in mind
- If this product comes from mainland China, it will take a month to reach either the UK or US (and potentially more). You may also be levied an additional tax, either directly or through the courier.
