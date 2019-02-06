The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti all but confirmed by retail listings

At this point, it almost seems certain that the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is real, especially when this rumored graphics card has just appeared both on retail and within testing software code.

Four different versions of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti have appeared on four different Russian retail sites, including DNS Shop , Mitcor , Nix and Albasoft . These newly listed GTX 1660 Ti cards include the usual suspects with Gaming X and Armor models from MSI as well as Palit Storm X and Storm X OC variants.

Going by these purported product pages, we can also suss out some of the GTX 1660 Ti’s specs. It seems that this GPU will indeed feature 6GB of GDDR6 memory, but potentially clocked at a slightly slower 12Gbps memory clock.

The reference speeds of the GTX 1660 Ti also seem to sit between 1,500MHz and 1,770MHz. Lastly, the graphics card is supposedly listed to include 1,536 CUDA cores and 96 texture units.

Unfortunately, none of these sites seem to have included pricing, but previous reports have suggested this card will retail for $279 (about £215, AU$395).

Comparatively, the Nvidia GTX 1060 featured 1,280 CUDA cores, 80 texture units, a 1,506MHz base clock and a 1,708 boost clock. The Nvidia RTX 2060 , on the other hand, packs in 1,920 CUDA cores, 120 texture units, a 1,365MHz base clock and a 1,680MHz boost clock.

We can debate the reliability of these Russian sites all day but, alongside these retail listings, Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti's existence seems almost certain, thanks to AIDA64 Extreme’s latest beta.

According to the software notes, this version “adds GPU information for nVIDIA TU116,” which happens to be the supposed underlying GPU name for Nvidia’s rumored 16-series GTX cards.

With how rapidly these leaks are coming out, we must be getting close to the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti’s official reveal. Only time (and Nvidia) can tell if these reports are correct.

