The best movies on Stan: a list of the top films streaming in Australia now

UPDATE: The cartel-themed thriller Sicario: Day of the Soldado has landed on Stan – read on to find out more about it on Page 5!

As each streaming service's content library continues to grow, it's hard to keep track of the best movies these platforms have to offer.

When it comes to the Australian streaming service Stan, there's an enormous amount of films of variable quality available to stream instantly. Our job is to sift through that huge catalogue and pick out the 'crème de la crème' for you.

To make things as straightforward as possible, we've separated our Stan choices into genres, so that you can jump straight to the type of movie you actually feel like watching.

Curated by TechRadar editors and backed up with ratings from IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes, these films should offer something for everyone. We'll keep this list up to date with must-watch movies, so you can spend less time browsing and more time watching! Here are the best movies on Stan.