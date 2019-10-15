The affordable Nokia 6.2 with HDR display officially lands in Australia this week

HMD Global's varied selection of smartphones continues to grow, with the budget-friendly Nokia 6.2 officially going on sale in Australia this Thursday (October 17), alongside yet another feature phone in the Nokia 220 4G.

Nokia 6.2 is notable for offering a HDR-ready 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD screen at a budget price point, along with an impressive triple camera array on the phone's rear. The phone also boasts a dedicated Pixelworks visual processor, which Nokia claims is able to upscale video content to HDR quality in real time.

In terms of photography, the smartphone's 16MP + 8MP + 5MP camera setup is said to work in tandem with AI features to produce detailed images involving bokeh effects, wide-angles and more.

Tell us more

Much like the Nokia 7.2, the Nokia 6.2 packs a 3,500mAh battery into its frame, which the Finnish smartphone company says should offer around two full days of usage before it needs to be charged.

Additionally, the Nokia 6.2 is also part of the Android One program, meaning it runs a near-stock version of Google's mobile OS and is guaranteed to receive "monthly security updates for three years and OS upgrades for two years." The phone is also said to be Android 10 ready.

Introducing the Nokia 220 4G

(Image credit: Nokia)

Following on from last Tueday's Nokia 800 Tough announcement, HMD Global set to release yet another basic feature phone in Australia this week with the arrival of Nokia 220 4G.

As the name would suggest, the phone is 4G LTE-enabled and is said to offer HD voice calls and web browsing, along with access to Facebook and other social media platforms.

The Nokia 220 4G also boasts long battery life and a microSD slot for expandable storage, with a bonus 16GB card thrown in for good measure – perfect for loading up with music files.

Pricing and availability

Both the Nokia 6.2 smartphone and Nokia 220 4G feature phone will be available from this Thursday, October 17.

The former is priced at AU$399 and will be available in Ceramic Black and Ice colour options, while the latter is offered in either Black or Blue and will set you back AU$79. Both phones will sold at Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys stores.