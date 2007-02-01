Microsoft offers 'Origami Experience' gratis

The Origami Experience is available as a free download for users of Vista-enabled UMPCs

If you happen to be running Windows Vista on your ultra-mobile PC or tablet PC, then Microsoft is offering its Origami Experience program launcher and media browser as a free download.

To coincide with the Windows Vista launch on Tuesday, Microsoft has introduced several new versions of the operating system, including a version for Origami devices.

The user interface of the Origami version has been specifically designed for smaller handhelds. New features include a new program launcher; better browsing for music, videos and photos; and easily adaptable settings.

The Origami Experience download is available here .