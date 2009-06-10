Google brings App Sync for Outlook

Google is pushing on with its drive to get people to use its own online application rather than traditional local programs, introducing Google Apps Sync for Microsoft Outlook.

Google Apps Sync for Microsoft Outlook, which is available for 'Premier and Education' customers – those that pay for Google's extended services, is a tool to tie up the popular email client and Google 'cloud' applications.

As Google puts it: "Now businesses can run Microsoft Outlook on Google Apps instead of Microsoft Exchange, so they can achieve the cost savings, security and reliability of Google Apps while employees use the interface they prefer for email, contacts and calendar."

Offline Gmail and BlackBerry server

This means that Outlook can work with things like Offline Gmail and Google's BlackBerry connector.

In essence this is another play by Google for the enterprise market that remains so heavily dominated by Microsoft.

For the average Google user, the push for businesses remains relevant because Google will eventually roll out some of its functionality for business for the general (and unpaying) public.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is pushing many of its services into the cloud as well, and the old guard certainly won't be changed without an almighty battle.