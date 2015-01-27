Presto TV turns on Android support

Nothing up Foxtel's sleeve but some Galaxy tablets support

The Australian video on demand market kicked things up a notch over the Australia Day long weekend, with both the official launch of StreamCo's Stan service and Foxtel turning on Android tablet support for Presto.

The launch of Android support for Presto's collection of TV episodes addresses one of the service's major downfalls – namely that a large percentage of tablet users couldn't actually take advantage of the service.

There is a catch though – so far, the list of supported Android tablets is depressingly short, neglecting many of the best Android tablets on the market.

A magical galaxy

The initial line up of supported Android tablets leans exceptionally heavily on Samsung's Galaxy range of tablets.

To get the service working you'll need one of the following: A Galaxy Note 8 (GT-N5110), Galaxy Note 10.1 (GT-N8010), Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 Edition (SM-P600), Galaxy Tab 3 (SM-T310), Galaxy Tab 2 (GT-P5100), 8.4-inch Galaxy Tab S (SM-T705Y) or 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab S (SM-T805Y).

The only non-Samsung tablet supported is the Nexus 7 from Asus, a tablet that is no longer available.

Undoubtedly, Foxtel will increase the list of supported Android devices for Presto, but at this early stage it's evident that Android tablets are a secondary priority for the service's availability.