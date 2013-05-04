Trending

Take videos from Google Glass straight to YouTube with new third-party app

By Applications  

Beam meets your broadcast needs

Recording with Beam
Recording with Google Glass, posting to YouTube with Beam

Beam me up, Google Glass!

That command may not work (yet), but thanks to Fullscreen, a global YouTube network, we now have what looks to be the first third-party YouTube app that can upload videos taken with Glass directly to the video sharing site.

Users simply prode Glass to capture a video then turn to Beam to send the moving pictures to their YouTube channel. Videos can either be private or automatically shared via Twitter.

Here's a rundown of the Beam low down and what we can only expect to be more innovation on the Glass front:

