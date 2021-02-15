Slim One Connect box for Samsung TV: what you need to know

The Samsung One Connect Box has an almost mythical status among TV owners – as a brilliantly useful TV accessory that is nonetheless nowhere near as widespread as you’d expect it to be.

The function of the One Connect Box is to funnel cables and wires away from the television itself, outsourcing HDMI inputs, power connections, and the like, and ensuring the mess isn’t anywhere near the screen itself. Whether you place the One Connect Box underneath a wall-mounted screen, beside it on a counter, or hide it in a savvy manner within a media cabinet, it offers far more flexibility around your personal AV setup and home theater system.

So far, so good. But you can’t simply pick up a One Connect Box to use in any Samsung TV – and it’s this restriction that makes getting one for your home a bit of a headache.

That’s where we come in. In this guide, you’ll find a full explanation of the One Connect Box’s capabilities, how things are changing for 2021’s Slim One Connect Box model, and what new Samsung TVs will come with the useful accessory.

Slim One Connect box: what’s new?

The first thing you need to know is that there’s a new 2021 model called the Slim One Connect Box. It’s a slimmer, more compact version of the One Connect Box we’ve seen over the past few years, with updated connections and a new form factor – along with the ability to attach it to the back of a TV stand.

A blog post from Samsung on its 2021 TV range gives a small nod to the “Slim One Connect box”, calling it “an all-new cable management system that can be attached to the TV’s back – allows for an easier install and cleaner aesthetic.”

We’re yet to receive official specifications for the Slim One Connect box, but we very much expect to see HDMI 2.1 ports, given how common they now are in Samsung’s TV range, with support for HDMI eARC (enhanced audio return channel) that allows audio passthrough to a soundbar. It'll likely be prioritized for 8K TVs, too, as well as the new MicroLED series coming this year.

We’re yet to get full specification for the box, but we’ll be sure to update this page when we learn more.

Slim One Connect Box for Samsung (2021) (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung One Connect Box connections

The specific connections on the One Connect Box will depend on how new or old your Samsung TV is. A 2021 model that comes with the box will likely have HDMI 2.1 ports, given they now come as standard on QLED TVs, as well as eARC (enhanced audio return channel). Older screens, though, won’t be so lucky.

The One Connect box usually comes with ports for connecting an IR extender (IR Out) and external speakers (Audio OUT). There are also ports for antenna (ANT IN), component (AV IN), HDMI (with ARC for audio passthrough to soundbars), Ethernet (LAN), optical, and USB.

The 2019/2020 model came with the below inputs:

1 x Power

1 x Service

1 x Antenna IN

1 x AV IN / Component IN

1 x Digital Audio OUT (Optical) Port

1 x Ethernet Port

4 x HDMI IN (one with ARC)

1 x One Connect Port

2 x USB 2.0 0.5A Ports

1 x USB 2.0 5V HDD Port

Samsung One Connect Box dimensions

There have been a few One Connect Box iterations since its inception in 2014, sometimes even coming in an even smaller ‘Mini’ model for those wanting to make do with fewer inputs.

The 2019/2020 model measures at 390 x 130 x 70mm for 4K TVs, with slightly larger 394 x 177 x 80mm dimensions for 8K TVs.

The 2021 ‘Slim’ model is set to be smaller than either of these, though. From what imagery we’ve seen, the new model is definitely slimmer and shorter, with the curved body and smooth sheen of a polished pebble – quite different from the rectangular shape and pointed corners of the previous iteration.

Samsung One Connect Box (2020) (Image credit: Future)

Samsung One Connect Box price: how much does it cost?

This is a difficult question, given that you can’t buy the One Connect box as a standalone accessory. It comes packed in with certain Samsung TV models, upping the RRP for those respective sets.

2020’s Q95T, for example, first retailed at $2,999 for a 65-inch size – which is $500 (around £350 / AU$650) more than the Q90T, which comes without the box. That’s a big uptick in price, and speaks to the premium nature of the box.

It’s a confusing way of doing things, and not overly consumer friendly, but we can run you through which Samsung TVs come with the box below. You can tell from a brief glance that the amount of support across Samsung's range varies wildly from year to year.

2021 Samsung TVs (Slim One Connect Box)

TBA

2020 Samsung TVs (One Connect Box)

2019 Samsung TVs (One Connect Box)

Samsung QN900 Neo QLED TV (2021) (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung One Connect Box: the future of cabling

Samsung clearly sees something of a future in the One Connect box, even if availability continues to be limited to select sets.

2021 has seen an evolution of the form factor, with a slimmer profile and updated HDMI 2.1 connections, though the accessory’s full potential won’t be reached until it’s as easy to pack in with a flatscreen as a compatible soundbar, or additional bezel for Samsung The Frame.

That said, none of the other major TV brands are doing anything quite like the One Connect box; for now, even Samsung’s staggered progress puts it in the lead.