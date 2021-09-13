Ravens vs Raiders live stream: how to watch NFL Monday Night Football online anywhere

The first MNF of the season finally gives the Raiders their chance to christen the Allegiant Stadium properly, and the Silver and Black have reason to be feeling lucky with injuries devastating Baltimore's all-important ground game. Read on as we explain how to get a Ravens vs Raiders live stream and watch NFL Monday Night Football online and no matter where you are today.

The Ravens have lost running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries. It's a devastating triple blow for a team that does the overwhelming majority of its best work on the ground.

But if there's anyone capable of stepping up to the plate in these injury ravaged times, it's Lamar Jackson, the 2019 MVP and the only NFL QB to crack 1,000 rushing yards in more than one season. Though he had a slow start last season, and he'll need Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews to be putting in overtime.

The good news for Jackson is that the Raiders D stuggled both on the ground and in the air last season. The bad news is that they've recruited prolifically, hiring Gus Bradley as their defensive coordinator and signing Yannick Ngakoue, Denzel Perryman and K.J. Wright.

We're really not sure what to expect from this one, so follow our guide for how to watch the Ravens vs Raiders online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Ravens vs Raiders from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Ravens vs Raiders from anywhere

Tonight's Ravens vs Raiders NFL Monday Night Football game is being shown on both ABC and ESPN. Kick-off is scheduled for 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT.

How to watch Ravens vs Raiders: live stream NFL FREE in Canada

Tonight's Ravens vs Raiders game kicks off at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT, and it's being televised by TSN and CTV.

Ravens vs Raiders live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

The Ravens vs Raiders game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 1.15am BST on Monday night/Tuesday morning.

How to watch Ravens vs Raiders FREE: live stream NFL in Australia