Prescription lenses are coming to Google Glass early next year

2014 will be the year of Google Glass, if everything goes according to plan, and now those who already wear spectacles can rest assured they won't be left out of the wearable party.

A company called Rochester Optical has revealed it will produce prescription lenses for Google Glass, ones wearers can purchase in early 2014.

The company also plans to push out "fashion and sports lenses" for Glass early next year, so those of you looking to customize your look or wear a pair on the pitch can.

There's no word on pricing or exact availability yet, but it's nice to know that those of us who need 'scrip specs will actually be able to see with Glass mounted to our heads.

