Slimmest ever iPod speakers

An ultra-slim, portable iPod speaker system that adds a bit of style to your tune-player is being released by GEAR4 .

The StreetParty Size 0 is one of the thinnest portable iPod speaker sets around, at just 16mm thin, and weighs a waif-like 300g. The speaker set comes with a remote control, and a neoprene carry case is supplied to protect the StreetParty Size 0 while travelling.

The StreetParty Size 0 has an adjustable iPod dock to fit any model of iPod. It also features a line-in socket to plug in other types of music player, and has a USB port for syncing with a computer. It can be powered by either AA batteries or the supplied AC adapter, which also charges the docked iPod.

The StreetParty Size 0 will be available from July priced at £50.