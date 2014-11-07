LG G Watch R rolls into Australia today

The smartwatch revolution in Australia is coming full circle, with LG announcing that the G Watch R originally announced at IFA 2014 is available from today.

The smartwatch, which boasts a circular screen like the Moto 360 – but without the black bar across the bottom of the screen – will be available on both the Google Play store, as well as through traditional retailers Harvey Norman and JB HiFi.

And from the telco perspective, Optus is also offering the G Watch R, although not via any bundles like we saw when LG launched the original G Watch.

Almost a dollar a degree

The price, for anyone looking to rock the 1.3-inch circular P-OLED display with a 320 x 320 resolution, comes in at just under a dollar per degree, at $359.

The device will be ever so slightly cheaper via the Play store at $349, but you'll need to add shipping to the cost, which will likely make it a tad more expensive.

Packed full of additional sensors compared to the original G Watch – including a heart rate monitor, a compass and a barometer – it will be interesting to see whether the G Watch R will push the Android Wear platform towards a mainstream customer base.