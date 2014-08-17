US retailer reveals Moto 360 price and spec sheet, says it's 'coming soon'

Is it time for the Moto 360 yet?

The Moto 360 smartwatch will cost US$250 (around £149, AU$269) when it goes on sale this year, according to US big box retailer Best Buy.

The electronics store has listed the Android Wear device on its website, complete with the price and a complete spec sheet, while advising visitors it is 'coming soon.'

The listing promises the Moto 360 will have a 1.5-inch LCD display with 320 x 290 resolution and 205 ppi, a Texas Instruments processor, a built-in pedometer and heart rate monitor.

According to the Best Buy listing, it'll also be waterproof for 30 minutes in up to 3.3 feet of water.

Wireless dock

Best Buy says the Moto 360 will ship with a dock, which may well be the fancy wireless charging cradle recently leaked into the public domain.

The retailer stopped short of confirming when the watch will be available, but that's likely to be revealed at the Motorola media event on September 4 at the IFA tech show.

Does a US$250 sound like a fair price to you, considering the Samsung Gear Live is US$199 (£169, AU$250) and the LG G Watch can be picked up for around $229 (£159, AU$290)? Share your thoughts below.

Via AndroidPolice