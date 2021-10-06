Polar reveals two new super-tough Grit X running watches, with improved navigation

Polar has unveiled two new version of its Grit X sports watch, with tougher materials that also shave a few valuable grams off the weight, plus improved navigation tools for runs, hikes and bike rides off the beaten path.

When we reviewed the original Polar Grit X back in June 2020, we were impressed by its understated but sturdy design. The new Polar Grit X Pro takes that even furtherm with a sapphire glass lens (like that used on top-end Garmin watches), and a premium rubber strap.

It comes in three colorways (Nordic Copper, Black DLC, and Arctic Gold), is water-resistant to 100m, and is rated for temperatures between 50C and -20C.

The Polar Grit X Pro Titanium trades the original watch's stainless steel case for aircraft-grade titanium, which is not only extra tough, but also shaves a few valuable grams off the overall weight. It's available in black, silver, and red colorways.

The Polar Grit X Pro Titan has an aircraft-grade titanium case (Image credit: Polar)

Both watches have new turn-by-turn navigation courtesy of Komoot, plus new route and elevation profiles. If you already own a Polar Grit X, don't worry – you'll also get these tools with a software update very soon.

Price and deals

The Polar Grit X Pro is available now direct from Polar and third-party retailers for $499.90 / £439 (about AU$700), and the Polar Grit X Pro Titan costs $599.95 / £519 (about AU$830).

If that's too steep, you can pick up the original Polar Grit X for a special discount right now. Outdoor sports fans in the US can grab the watch for $341.99 at Walmart, while those in the UK can pick it up for £303.99 on Amazon. Both are a hefty saving on the original price, and may be better than this year's Black Friday deals.

If you're not in the US or UK, scroll down a little further for the best Polar Grit X deals near you.

Polar Grit X: $398 $341.99 at Walmart

Save $56.01 Amazon is offering a good deal on the white Polar Grit X right now, but Walmart's offer is even better. This is the cheapest we've ever seen this feature-packed multi-sports watch, and we'd be surprised if the price drops lower for Black Friday.

View Deal

Polar Grit X: £379 £303.99 at Amazon

Save £75.01 The original Polar Grit X still costs £379 if bought direct from Polar, but Amazon has knocked £75 off the price for a limited time. This deal applies to the white model; the black and green versions are discounted too, but not as steeply.

View Deal

Polar Unite and Vantage V2 upgrades

There are new looks for two of Polar's other sports watches, too. The entry-level Polar Unite now comes in red and teal, and the Polar Vantage V2 is available with a bright red band (something the company says was widely requested by its users).

For anyone who wants to wear their sports watch 24/7 but sometimes needs a more formal look, Polar revealed the Polar Vantage V2 Shift Edition. This has a new quick release mechanism that allows you to switch between different 22mm bands more easily, and is available by itself or in a bundle with both perforated leather and premium rubber straps.

The new Polar Vantage V2 Shift Edition makes it easy to swap between leather and rubber bands for different occasions (Image credit: Polar)

The Polar Vantage V2 Red starts at $499.95 / £449 (about AU$700), and the Polar Vantage V2 Shift costs $549.95 / £489 (about AU$760). If you already own a Vantage V2, you can upgrade it to a Shift with a special bundle starting at $49.95 / £43.40 (about AU$70).